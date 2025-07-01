Imphal, Jul 1 (PTI) The Manipur Police on Tuesday said security forces have launched search operations to arrest the gunmen who killed four people in an ambush in Churachandpur district a day ago.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the killing of the four people, and security has been tightened to prevent any escalation of violence, a police statement said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 01, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Operations have been launched by security forces to arrest the culprits involved in the incident. An FIR has been registered in connection with the case at Churachandpur PS for further investigation," the police said.

At least four people, including a 72-year-old woman, were shot dead in the ambush by gunmen in Churachandpur district on Monday.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 01 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The United Kuki National Army (UKNA), a banned militant outfit, claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed three members of another armed Kuki organisation that signed a peace agreement with the government in 2008.

"Security measures have been taken up to prevent any escalation of violence," the police statement said.

The ambush took place near Mongjang village, about five km from Churachandpur town, around 2 pm on Monday, when three of the victims were travelling in a car.

The three men died on the spot inside the car, while the elderly woman, who was passing the area, was hit by a stray bullet. She succumbed to her injuries on the way to the Churachandpur district hospital.

The car has been brought to the Churachandpur Police Station, an officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)