Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 17 (ANI): Amid chaos over the release of Kangana Ranuat's 'Emergency' film in Punjab, Station House Officer (SHO) Baljinder Singh Aulakh on Friday said that security arrangements have been increased at the cinema halls in Amritsar after Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) decided to protest against the film while demanding an immediate ban.

"We received a call from SGPC that the Emergency film shouldn't be screened (at the cinema hall). Accordingly, security has been heightened here. We also connected with the manager of the cinema hall, he has said that there is no show scheduled for the film. We are here to maintain the Law and Order," SHO Amritsar Aulakh told ANI.

This comes after SGPC urged the Punjab Government to impose a ban on the movie 'Emergency' in all the cinema halls in the state of Punjab.

The police personnel in heavy numbers were deployed on Friday morning outside the PVR Suraj Chanda Tara Cinema in Punjab's Amritsar after SGPC decided to protest against the film being produced by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ranaut.

Earlier, SGPC president Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami wrote a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing the film of being "politically motivated with an aim to defame Sikh community".

Meanwhile, leaders of farmer groups from Sindhupur have gathered outside the Cinemas located in Dhillon Plaza and Cosmo Plaza in Zirakpur, Mohali. The farmers have alleged that Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut used vulgar language against them during the ongoing farmers' protest. The protest has led to the deployment of police forces and the halting of all shows at the cinema.

As this happened, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday morning said that governments and censor boards must keep an eye on such films as they "hurt" the brotherhood in the country. He said that such films show scripted stories, which are not true.

Warring further claimed that such films twist facts as they wouldn't be successful if there was no 'masala'.

"Whenever such films are made, the facts are twisted in them because the film won't succeed if there is no 'masala'. Similarly, Udta Punjab was also made...I mean to say that it is not right that such films are made only for entertainment. Governments and sensor boards should keep an eye on such movies as they harm the brotherhood in the country because what is shown is not true, it is just a scripted story," Warrning, who is also a Congress MP, told ANI.

A member of the SGPC said that their protest was against the film 'Emergency' since it depicts the history of the Sikh religion and the history of 1984 in a "distorted" manner. (ANI)

