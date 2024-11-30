Jammu, Nov 30 (PTI) Senior police officers of Jammu on Saturday reviewed the security of the ring road here, urging the public to report any suspicious terror activity to the nearest police station, an official said.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Jammu-Samba-Kathua range, Shiv Kumar, visited different locations along the ring road including Vijaypur, Sikandarpur kothey, R S Pura, Bishnah and Phallain Mandal, a police spokesman said.

Accompanied by Superintendent of Police (SP), South Jammu, Ajay Sharma, the DIG conducted the deep security review of the ring road and also visited under-construction toll plaza at Sardarey Chak.

He discussed various issues regarding security plans including installation of CCTV cameras, police post and proper lighting system, the spokesman said.

The DIG requested the general public to give timely information to the nearest police station or police post about any suspicious terror activity, bovine smugglers, drug paddlers, criminals, cyber fraudsters and eve-teasers.

He directed the officers for redressal of public grievances in a time bound manner, intensification of crime control patrols and strengthening of check points on the ring road besides keeping a close watch on anti-social and anti-national elements, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Samba Vinay Kumar, held an interaction with the newly inducted Village Defense Guards (VDGs) from the border areas at Ghagwal police station near the international border in Samba district.

The primary objective of the meeting was to sensitise the VDGs about the prevailing security scenario, the spokesman said, adding the meeting also aimed at emphasising the importance of working in close coordination with the police to ensure the safety and security of the region.

