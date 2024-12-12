Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): A road safety awareness program was successfully organised on Thursday at Government Senior Secondary School, Kaina, Shimla, according to a press release.

The event was graced by the presence of the school Principal, Vidya Banshtu, along with all the teaching staff and students from Classes 9th to 12th.

The program featured a variety of competitions, including slogan writing, painting, and declamation. Prizes were distributed to the winners of each event by the Chief Guest.

The Chief Guest and expert speaker for the event was Narvir Singh Rathour, Additional SP (Traffic, Tourist, and Railway), Shimla, who delivered an insightful session on road safety laws and practices.

According to the release, Rathour conducted a one-hour session where he shared vital information about road safety laws and prevailing traffic rules. He presented data on road crashes in Himachal Pradesh and India, highlighting the gravity of the issue.

The release stated that the audience was educated about advanced technologies employed by the state police, such as speed radar guns, alco-sensors, and body-worn cameras, through practical demonstrations.

The key topics discussed in the program included the importance of technology in traffic enforcement, as well as the role and rights of Good Samaritans under Section 135 (a) & (b) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Legal provisions related to drunk driving and reckless driving and the significance of professionalism, precautions, and discipline in road safety were also discussed.

Rathour emphasised the need for every citizen to be aware of the laws of the land, as ignorance of the law is not excusable.

The program concluded with a strong message about the collective responsibility of individuals and authorities in ensuring road safety. (ANI)

