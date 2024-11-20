Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader and its candidate from Dindoshi constituency Sanjay Nirupam on Wednesday alleged that the Shiv Sena (UBT) workers attacked one of their booth workers.

Sanjay Nirupam is contesting Maharashtra assembly polls from the Dindoshi constituency on Shiv Sena's ticket.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 20 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Nirupam said, "Peaceful polling was being held in the Dindoshi assembely segment; voters were voting as per their choices, recently in Sanjaynagar, which was a Muslim majority area. One of our booth workers in that area was attacked by the Shuv Sena (UBT) workers in that area. I reached that place, called the police, and asked them to book FIR."

He said that polling must happen peacefully; if someone is causing disruptions, immediate action must be taken against him.

Also Read | Vashi Shocker: Nigerian National Travere Sekudu Punches Security Guard in Face for Not Letting Him Access Murals Depicting Life Stages of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Shivaji Chowk.

When asked about the allegation of cash for votes against BJP's Vinod Tawde, Nirupam said, "5 crore rupees were not found anywhere. Usually rumours were spread during elections if a few people gathered at one place. He went there to discuss with party members, and opposition parties created a ruckus there."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded a sluggish voter turnout of 32.18 percent in the single-phase assembly elections. In contrast, a turnout of 47.92 percent was registered in the second phase of assembly polls in Jharkhand as of 1 pm, according to the Election Commission of India.

The Naxal-hit Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra recorded the highest voter turnout of 50.89 percent, while Mumbai city recorded the lowest turnout at 27.73 percent by 1 pm. Other areas saw varying turnout percentages, with Mumbai Suburban at 30.43 percent, Nagpur at 31.65 percent, Thane at 28.35 percent, and Pune at 29.03 percent, among others.

As voting is underway for Maharashtra Assembly elections, BJP leader Pankaja Munde expressed confidence that the BJP and Mahayuti were going to win a majority and form a government comfortably.

Pankaja Munde said, "I am a leader of the (BJP) Maharashtra Core Committee. I have tried to visit and attend as many public gatherings as possible But I was only able to attend 40 percent of public meetings due to time constraints. BJP and Mahayuti are going to win a majority and form a government comfortably." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)