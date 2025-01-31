New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora stated that President Droupadi Murmu has articulated in her address the challenges faced in the past, and highlighted the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

He also said that President Murmu illustrated the challenges and opportunities for future generations.

Deora told ANI, "I welcome the President's address... I believe the President has very clearly explained what challenges our country faced in the past, what success our government has achieved, and what challenges and opportunities we have for the future. I welcome it."

Meanwhile, while reacting to President Murmu's address to the joint session of the Parliament, Sonia Gandhi told reporters, "The President was getting very tired by the end...She could hardly speak, poor thing."

The BJP leaders have come heavily on the former Congress chief over her remarks. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also called for an apology from the Congress.

"I condemn the comments made by Sonia Gandhi and other opposition leaders. Our President, a tribal woman, is not weak... Droupadi Murmu has worked extensively for the country and society and they cannot even imagine the kind of work she has done... They should apologise to her," Rijiju said.

President Murmu's address marked the beginning of the Budget Session. Emphasising that the government is working on all-round development, President Murmu said that the country has only one aim which is to become a Vikshit Bharat (developed India), with the government working on a "saturation approach" to ensure no one is left behind.

Murmu said, "My government is working with the Saturation Approach, so nobody is left in the journey of Vikshit Bharat... We have only one aim to become Viksit Bharat."

As the Made in India defence product goes global, the President lauded the government for taking steps towards self-reliance in the defence sector.

"The country has taken several historic steps to protect the country's borders and ensure internal security.... The govt has also taken steps towards self-reliance in the defence sector. From Make in India, we have moved to make for the world..." she said.

Regarding infrastructure, she highlighted the completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project, stating that now India would be connected by railway from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

"The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project has been completed and now the country will be connected by railway line from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. India's metro rail network has now crossed (ANI)

