Guwahati, Jan 22 (PTI) Six people were arrested for allegedly sharing a video of cow slaughter on social media from Assam's Kamrup district, officials said on Wednesday.

A senior official said that the six youths from Chhaygaon area went for a picnic a few days ago and slaughtered a cow.

Also Read | Suicide Pact Tragedy: Pregnant Teenage Girl Jumps off 3rd Floor of Building in Surat, Lover Who Backs Out at Last Second Booked for Rape.

"They made a video of it and shared it on Instagram. We received a complaint and a case was registered at Hatigaon police station in Guwahati," he added.

The FIR was registered under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and The Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, the official said.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Bollywood Actor, Family Should Narrate Horrific Knife Attack, Says Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Nirupam (Watch Video).

The accused were apprehended from Chhaygaon area and legal proceedings have been initiated, he added.

Consumption of beef is not illegal in Assam, but The Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, bans cattle slaughter and sale of beef in areas where Hindus, Jains and Sikhs are in a majority and in areas within a five-km radius of a temple or satra (Vaishnavite monastery).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)