Koraput (Odisha), Dec 21 (PTI) The last rites of Lance Daffadar Ishwar Talia, a soldier from Odisha's Koraput district who was killed during a tank field firing exercise in Rajasthan, was conducted with full military honours in his native Badaguda village on Saturday.

Hundreds of villagers, family members and well-wishers paid their respects when the the 32-year-old soldier's mortal remains was cremated.

Ishwar was critically injured during a tank field firing exercise at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan when a bomb exploded inside the tank on Wednesday. Despite treatment at the Chandigarh Command Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

Ishwar, who joined the Indian Army in 2011, was serving in Jammu with the 46 Army Armored Regiment and had been sent to Pokhran for the training exercise when the tragedy struck.

He is survived by his parents, wife Basanti, two-year-old son and an eight-year-old daughter.

"I have lost everything. I don't know how to react," Basanti said.

