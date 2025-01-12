Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 (ANI): The Southern Command of the Indian Army held its Investiture Ceremony at the Bombay Engineers Parade Ground in Pune on Saturday featuring Robotic Mules, a quadrupedal unmanned ground vehicle designed for reconnaissance and perimeter security.

The robotic mules are also expected to take part in the Republic Day parade this year.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army is set to host the Army Day Parade 2025 in Maharashtra's Pune for the first time on 15 January, as part of its rotation to different cities starting with Bengaluru, followed by Lucknow in 2024.

Traditionally held in Delhi, the parade began rotating to different cities in 2023, starting with Bengaluru, followed by Lucknow in 2024. Pune's selection for the 2025 parade highlights the city's historic ties to the Armed Forces and its role as the headquarters of the Indian Army's Southern Command, said a statement from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

This year's parade will take place at the Bombay Engineering Group and Centre, featuring marching contingents, mechanized columns, and technological exhibits. Highlights will include demonstrations of cutting-edge defence technologies such as drones and robotics, along with captivating performances like combat demonstrations and martial arts displays.

Preceding the parade, events like the "Know Your Army" exhibition, scheduled for early January in Pune, will allow residents to explore advanced weaponry and interact with soldiers who defend the nation.

Such initiatives emphasize inclusivity and unity, making the Army Day Parade not merely a ceremonial occasion but a national celebration of courage, dedication, and technological progress.

The Indian Army fosters a stronger connection with citizens nationwide by rotating the Army Day Parade across different cities. This initiative decentralizes the celebration, providing local communities with opportunities to directly engage with the Armed Forces. (ANI)

