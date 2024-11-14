New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) A special logo that incorporates elements from the Indian and the Philippine national flags has been unveiled to mark 75 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Several special commemorative events and activities are being planned to foster greater cooperation, including under theEAN Framework, between India and the Philippines, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended an event in Delhi on Wednesday that marked the 75th anniversary of the milestone.

"This year marks the completion of 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and the Philippines. To commemorate this special occasion, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to India, Josel F Ignacio, unveiled a joint logo in the presence of Undersecretary (Vice-Minister) of Tourism of the Republic of the Philippines, Maria Rica C Bueno, on November 13," the MEA said in a statement.

The joint logo incorporates elements from the Indian and the Philippine national flags, including the "Ashok Chakra and the sun and also features national birds of both countries - the peacock and the eagle".

The placement of these elements symbolises the "enduring friendship, cultural bonds and shared values between the two countries", the MEA said.

The vibrant logo has a tagline 'India-Philippines Diplomatic Relations 1949-2024'.

"India and the Philippines share warm and friendly relations, which have provided a firm basis to our expanding bilateral cooperation ranging from political exchanges, trade and investment, defence and security, healthcare and medicine, agriculture, development partnership, engagement in new technologies to tourism, culture and people-to-people exchanges," it said.

The 75th anniversary celebrations coincide with the completion of a decade of India's 'Act East' policy.

The India-Philippines ties are rooted in democratic values, pluralistic ethos and economic commonalities, and the friendship between the two countries is truly an "enduring one" that is now poised to move to a "higher orbit", Jaishankar said during the commemorative event on Wednesday.

He also said both nations are "deeply committed to upholding international law, norms and rules".

