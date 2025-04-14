MS Dhoni was named Man of the Match for his superb performance in the LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match in Lucknow on April 14. The Chennai Super Kings captain played a crucial role with both the wicketkeeping gloves and later on, with the bat as the five-time champions defeated Lucknow Super Giants to end their losing streak in IPL 2025. MS Dhoni had a great game as a wicketkeeper, pulling off a stumping, a catch and a superb run out and with the bat in hand, smashed an unbeaten 26 off just 11 deliveries, hitting four fours and one six to help Chennai Super Kings come out on top. This was Chennai Super Kings' second win in IPL 2025. MS Dhoni's Man of the Match award in the IPL had come in 2019. MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube Shine as Chennai Super Kings Beat Lucknow Super Giants By Five Wickets in IPL 2025; Five-Time Champions End Losing Run.

MS Dhoni Wins Man of the Match Award

Doing what he does best 💛 🫡 For his brilliant finishing act of 26*(11) and yet another 🔝 effort behind the stumps, #CSK skipper MS Dhoni is the Player of the Match 🙌 💥 Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/jHrifBkT14 #TATAIPL | #LSGvCSK | @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/Xcw0whVQo4 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)