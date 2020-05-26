India News | Staffer, 10 Inmates of Rohini Jail Recover from COVID-19

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) A staff member and 10 inmates of the Rohini jail here, who had tested positive for COVID-19, have recovered from the infection, officials said on Tuesday.

A head warden of the Central Jail 10 in Rohini had tested positive for coronavirus on May 15.

"He was asymptomatic and had been kept in a government quarantine facility in Sonipat. The head warden has recovered. His test for COVID-19 was conducted again which came negative on Friday," Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.

Doctors have recommended him a seven-day rest after which he will join his duties, the officials said.

The first case of COVID-19 was detected in the jail on May 13 after an inmate, identified as Kuldeep Singh Yadav, tested positive for the virus.

Nineteen inmates, who were sharing a barrack with him, were also tested and the results of 15 inmates came positive on May 15, they said.

One of those 15 inmates was shifted to the LNJP hospital due to swelling in his feet. The rest 14 remained asymptomatic, the officials said.

They were again tested for COVID-19 on Monday and reports of 10 inmates came negative, Goel said.

