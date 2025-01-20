Aurangabad (Bihar) [India], January 20 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday accused the double-engine government of NDA is doing step-motherly treatment in Bihar as one engine is involved in crime and the other in corruption.

"One engine of the double-engine government is in crime and the other is in corruption. NDA has been in the Centre for 11 years and in Bihar for 20 years, how much more time will they get? Till now they have not been able to get special state status, special package and flood relief to Bihar. These people have treated Bihar step-motherly...," he told reporters.

Earlier, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi lashed out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, calling the state's caste census a "fake" one.

Speaking at the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' in Patna, the Congress MP said, "Caste census should be conducted to understand the true situation of the nation. It will not be like the fake caste census that has been conducted in Bihar...A policy should be made based on the caste census...Congress will pass the caste census in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. We will demolish the barrier of 50 per cent reservations..."

The Caste Census was conducted in Bihar under the JDU-RJD-Congress alliance headed by CM Nitish Kumar.

Countering Rahul's remarks, JDU leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad on Saturday said that he must speak about his party's tenure of 55 years and tell what they did for reservation and regarding the caste census.

"In the 20-year tenure of Nitish Kumar, caste census is one of the important decisions he has taken. Based on this caste census, economically backward 94 lakh families in Bihar are being given financial assistance up to Rs 2 lakhs... Rahul Gandhi should also speak about their (Congress) tenure of 55 years, what they did for reservation, and what they did regarding caste census..." said the JDU leader. (ANI)

