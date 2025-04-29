Jaipur, Apr 28 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said efforts are underway to strengthen the party at the grassroots.

Talking to reporters after the Congress executive meeting at Totuka Bhawan here, Kharge said if the party is strong at the division, block and district levels, it will become strong at the national level.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Jitan Ram Manjhi Meets Amit Shah, Confirms Seat-Sharing Talks to Be Held in June-End.

He also praised the Rajasthan unit of the Congress, saying it was doing good work in the state and everyone was working unitedly.

"We are going to the grassroots level to strengthen the organisation. The efforts of all the leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, are to strengthen the party," he said.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Nawaz Sharif Wants Diplomatic Channel to Be Used to Ease Tensions Between India and Pakistan, Says Report.

Asserting that the Congress has appointed district-wise observers, Kharge said, "Our effort is to keep the Congress organisation strong from villages to the cities".

Kharge said he interacted with the workers, district presidents and state executives.

After the executive meeting, Kharge, along with organisation general secretary K C Venugopal, left for Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Kharge addressed the 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)