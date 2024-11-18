New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Supreme Court Collegium on Monday recommended the appointment of Madras High Court Judge Justice D Krishakumar as the next Chief Justice of Manipur High Court.

The vacancy for Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur would arise consequent upon the retirement of Justice Siddharth Mridul on November 21, 2024.

"It is proposed to appoint Justice D Krishnakumar, presently serving as a judge of the Madras High Court, as the Chief Justice of High Court of Manipur with effect from the date on which the incumbent Chief Justice demits office on retirement," the Collegium, consisting of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant said.

Justice Krishnakumar was appointed as a judge of the Madras High Court on April 7, 2016, and is due to retire on May 21, 2025. He is the senior-most puisne judge in his parent High Court and belongs to a Backward Community, said the resolution issued by the Collegium today.

Before his elevation as a judge of the High Court, Justice Krishnakumar had extensive practice in civil, Constitutional and service matters in the High Court, with specialisation in Constitutional law.

"He is a competent judge with a sound legal acumen. He is endowed with high level of integrity and honesty," the Collegium opined.

While recommending the name of Justice Krishnakumar, the Collegium also took into consideration the fact that at present there is only one Chief Justice from the Madras High Court among the Chief Justices of the High Courts.

"Having regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that Justice D Krishnakumar is fit and suitable in all respects for being appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur. The Collegium, therefore, resolves to recommend that Justice D Krishnakumar be appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur consequent upon the retirement of Justice Siddharth Mridul on November 21, 2024," the resolution added. (ANI)

