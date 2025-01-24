Shillong, Jan 24 (PTI) Eight people suspected to be Bangladeshis were arrested in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district on Friday, police said.

The group which included two women also found carrying two snakes with them, an officer said.

They allegedly crossed the international border illegally through Dalu area of West Garo Hills district.

The officer said legal proceedings have been initiated against them.

The reptiles have been handed over to wildlife officials for further action.

Investigations are on to ascertain the motives behind their illegal entry, the officer said.

