Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): A dense layer of fog blanketed the UNESCO world heritage site Taj Mahal in Agra on Saturday making the monument less visible to the public as compared to the last two days.

The city's air quality was recorded as 'moderate' and measured as 148 as per the Central Pollution Control Board at 8 a.m.

A visitor who came to visit complained that the monument was barely visible.

Speaking to ANI, the visitor said "I had come here from Gurgaon for the weekend. However, the Taj Mahal is barely visible and we cannot see it."

Another visitor Ankit said that during his last visit the monument was visible however with the changing weather conditions, visibility levels were dropping down.

"I came here from Delhi to visit the Taj. However, there is no visibility. Last year, around the same time, the visibility was better," he said.

Meanwhile, in the national capital, Delhi, the government implemented a ban on the BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers from plying under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-III) in the national capital from Friday to combat deteriorating air quality.

As per the government order, violators will face prosecution under Section 194(1) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, and a Rs 20,000 fine."There shall be no plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel LMV (4 wheelers) in Delhi. There shall be no plying of Delhi registered Diesel operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs), of BS-III standards or below, in Delhi, except, those carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services," the order mentioned.

"The BS-III and below diesel-operated LCVs (goods carriers) registered outside Delhi are not permitted to enter Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services. The Inter-State buses from NCR states other than EVs/CNG/BS-VI diesel are not permitted to enter Delhi (excluding buses / Tempo travellers operated with All India Tourist Permit)," the order read.

"Any violation of the above directions shall invite a prosecution under section 194(1) of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 which provides a fine of Rs.20,000," the order read.

This comes after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) ordered the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-III) in Delhi-NCR from Friday from 8 am to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the national capital region after air quality index (AQI) in Delhi worsened and reached the severe category. (ANI)

