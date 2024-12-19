Vellore, December 19: A 22-year-old woman died after a leopard attacked her near her house in Durgam village, Gudiyatham in Vellore district on Wednesday, officials said.

Speaking to reporters, Vellore District Collector Subbulakshmi said, "Anjali has lost her life in a leopard attack. Immediate action will be taken to catch the leopard. Arrangements will be made for the common people living in the forest area to live a fear-free life." Leopard Attack in Coimbatore: 6-Year-Old Girl Mauled to Death by Big Cat in Front of Horrified Parents in Tamil Nadu.

Sivalingam, a resident of Durgam village under Melmayil Panchayat in Vellore, had 5 daughters, four of whom are married, and his youngest daughter Anjali (23) completed her graduation.

At 2 pm on Wednesday, she went to the protected forest alone to graze the cows. When she did not return home after 3 pm, Sivalingam went to the forest in search of her. He was shocked to see her daughter lying dead in a pool of blood. Leopard Attack in Tamil Nadu: Two People Killed, Four Injured in Past 15 Days in Bandalur.

Immediately, the neighbours ran to see and informed the forest department and KV Kuppam police. The forest department and police inspected the scene.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)