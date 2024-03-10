Nilgiris (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 10 (ANI): Southern Railway Salem Division has announced that a special mountain train will be running between Mettupalayam-Ooty-Coonoor-Ooty from March 29, 2024, to July 1, 2024, for tourists given the summer season in Nilgiris district.

Nilgiris district is an international tourist destination and the summer season falls in April and May. Thousands of tourists visit every day to enjoy this summer season.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Strangles Seven-Year-Old Girl to Death for Teasing Him, Mutilates Body in Kabirdham; Arrested.

"During the summer season, many tourists prefer to travel by mountain train, which has UNESCO heritage status. Travelling by mountain train over 206 bridges and 16 caves while enjoying the scenery is an exhilarating experience. In this case, in the coming summer season, a special mountain train will be run between Coonoor and Coonoor-Ooty on 4 days i.e. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from March 29, 2024," Salem Division of Southern Railway said.

Salem Division of Southern Railway has announced that a special mountain train will be operated between Mettupalayam-Ooty on Fridays and Sundays and between Ooty-Mettupalayam on Saturdays and Sundays from March 29, 2024 to July 1, 2024.

Also Read | Rail Roko Andolan: Farmers in Amritsar Squat on Tracks Over Minimum Support Price Demands (Watch Video).

Despite the summer special Toy train will run from March 29. A large number of tourists are expected to visit Nilgiris Ooty and enjoy the Toy train. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)