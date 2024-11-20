Rajanna Sircilla (Telangana) [India], November 20 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been conducting a tour of Rajanna Sircilla and laid commenced works for the construction of buildings meant for various development programmes and houses under the Indiramma housing scheme in the district, said the press release from Telangana CMO on Wednesday.

CM Revanth Reddy performed 'Bhoomi Puja' for the construction of Indiramma houses for 4696 displaced families of Mid Manair Reservoir worth Rs 235 crores. He also laid the foundation stone for the construction of Yarn Depot, which is being taken up at the cost of Rs 50 crore, stated the release.

The Chief Minister rolled out the road expansion works from Mula Vaagu Bridge to Devasthanam at the cost of Rs 45 crores. Bhoomi Puja is performed for the construction of a medical college and hostel block costing Rs 166 crores, according to the release.

CM Revanth laid the foundation stone for the construction of Annadana Satram at the cost of Rs 35 crores. The Chief Minister launched works for the construction of a high-level bridge in Konaraopet mandal with Rs 52 crores and also laid the foundation stone for drain works to be constructed at a cost of 3 crores, added the release.

Works for the Advance Technology Centre in the Rudrangi Mandal Junior College building in Medipalli Mandal have started. The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for the SP office (Rs 26 crore) in Sircilla, the district library building (Rs 45 lakhs) in Vemulawada, and the working women's hostel building, which is being constructed at the cost of Rs 4.80 crore, said the release.

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Reddy dedicated the Kaloji Kalakshetra built-in Warangal city to the people.

"The Chief Minister dedicated the Kaloji Kalakshetra built-in Warangal city to the people. Telangana's Dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, along with other ministers and public representatives, inaugurated the Kalakshetra. The Chief Minister unveiled the statue of public poet Kaloji Narayana Rao installed in the same premises. Kaloji's photo gallery set up at Kalakshetra was viewed, as well as a short film made to commemorate some moments of their life as the first exhibition. It was there that the Chief Minister digitally started various development programmes. Ministers, MPs, MLCs, MLAs, and other public representatives also participated in the event," Telangana CMO posted on X on Tuesday. (ANI)

