Kamareddy (Telangana) [India], December 14 (ANI): Police arrested six people in connection with a fake currency racket in the Koyya Gutta area under the Banswada Town police station limits of Telangana's Kamareddy district, officials said on Saturday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Kadapatri Rajagopal Rao, Hussain Peera, Kolavar Kiran Kumar, Kesrole Ramdas Goud, Radhakrishna, and Ajay Eashwar Lokhande.

According to officials, Banswada Police while conducting vehicle checks at Koyyagutta intercepted a car and found three persons, namely Kadapatri Rajagopal Rao, Kolavar Kiran Kumar, and Kesrole Ramdas Goud. Upon searching the vehicle, the police found 30 lakh rupees worth of counterfeit currency.

The police on Friday busted a counterfeit currency racket and arrested six people, including the mastermind, in connection with the case at Koyya Gutta under Banswada Town police station limits of Kamareddy district.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused were part of a gang involved in printing and circulating counterfeit currency across the country. The gang consisted of eight members from various states, including Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra.

As per the police, the gang's modus operandi involved printing counterfeit currency in Hyderabad and circulating it in various parts of the country.

The police seized 56 lakh 90 thousand rupees worth of counterfeit currency, computers, printers, paper cutters, and other equipment used in printing counterfeit currency.

Six accused were arrested and remanded to judicial custody. The police are on the lookout for two more accused, Kamlesh and Sukhram, who are absconding.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

