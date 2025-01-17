Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 16 (ANI): A ticket manager of a tour and travel company was shot at by miscreants in Hyderabad on Thursday.

East Zone DCP B Bala Swamy said the miscreants fled after firing at the manager with two bags.

"Today around 7:15 a firing incident happened in the area under Afzalgung Police Station. Some unknown person came to the travels and booked the tickets from Hyderabad to Raipur but while boarding the bus, the ticket manager spoke to them as he felt something suspicious. After that, they fired at the manager and fled with two bag," Bala Swamy said while speaking to ANI.

"Police have alerted to nab the miscreants. One person was injured and he is undergoing treatment at a hospital and currently, his condition is stable. We have registered an FIR against the culprits," he added.

Mossam, the brother of the tour and travel company's owner, said, "This is my brother's office, there is a ticket manager here Jahangir. Two passengers came here to ticket book to Raipur at 3 pm. They were sitting here because their bus was at 7 pm. When they were sitting on the bus, suspicious bags were being checked. In the bus already Bidar police officials were present. When they tried to check the bag of the miscreant they tried to bribe the police officials. At that time they took out a gun from their bag and fired at the ticket manager." (ANI)

