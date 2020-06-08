India News | Temple Sanitised with Non-alcohol-based Sanitisers in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): Indore MP Shankar Lalwani on Sunday sanitised a temple using non-alcohol based santisers here in the Rajwada area.

"Sanitisation has been done without using alcohol-based sanitisers in view of the sanctity of the temple. We have used non-alcohol based sanitiser to sanitise temple. No religious place in Indore will be opened at the moment, but it will be opened in one or two days," Lalwani said while speaking to media.

"The public is expected to come here. Hence, we are sanitizing this. We will further sanitize other temples and other public places," he added.

Temples and other religious places are not allowed to be opened in Indore in view of a large number of cases in the district.

A total of 36 more people were tested positive for COVID-19 while one death was reported due to the virus in Indore on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 3,785 in the city, Chief Medical and Health Officer said. According to the data, the death toll has increased to 157.

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that religious places and places of worship for the public will be permitted to open from June 8, However

However, these facilities will not be able to resume operations inside containment zones designated by authorities in states, said a government notification. (ANI)

