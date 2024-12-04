Jammu, Dec 4 (PTI) A hardcore over-ground worker of a terror group was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

The PSA is an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

"In order to fight against anti-national elements and to curb terror-related activities in Doda, police have detained hardcore OGW Mohd Irfan of Kanhal Bajarni Tehsil Bhagwah under the PSA and lodged him in jail following a detention order issued by the district magistrate, Doda,” police said in a statement.

It said the accused was involved in unlawful activities and was trying to spread the terror network to revive militancy in the district at the behest of his handlers operating from across the border.

"The accused was operating in a very dubious manner and his activities were a constant threat to the society at large and were prejudicial to the peace, tranquillity and security of the region.

"The subject was warned a number of times and bound down to desist himself from anti-national activities but he did not change his behaviour and was deemed a grave potential to assist militants in their nefarious designs to revive militancy in the district,” police said.

He has been lodged at Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu after obtaining a detention order from the district magistrate, Doda, it said.

"The step is taken to maintain the safety and security of the region and is a loud warning to all the anti-national elements to either mend their ways or the law of the land will firmly be applied against them,” the statement said.

