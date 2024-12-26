Hyderabad, Dec 26 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and several other leaders on Thursday condoled the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died in New Delhi on Thursday night. He was 92.

Describing Singh as one of the greatest economists, leaders and reformer, Revanth Reddy said the former PM is one of the true architects of new India.

"He showed how decency and class are much needed aspects of political & public life. He is a legend in whose passing away, India has lost a great son," Reddy said on 'X'.

Kishan Reddy, the Union Coal Minister, said Manmohan Singh's contributions to the country's growth and development, including the implementation of key economic reforms, will always be remembered.

Sanjay Kumar, Union MoS (Home), said the former PM's contributions to the country would never be forgotten.

Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, recalled his tenure as Union Minister during the UPA regime and the association with Manmohan Singh.

Singh had extended complete support to the cause of Telangana statehood, having understood the sentiments of people, KCR said in a statement.

He also hailed Singh's stellar contributions as Finance Minister in the government headed by Former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao and later premier himself.

Singh's death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted in the Emergency ward around 8.30 PM in a critical condition.

