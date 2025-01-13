Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) An unidentified person allegedly stole cash and valuables worth Rs 15 lakh from the flat of a Mumbai-based model, an official said on Monday.

The model, Nikita Nil Barad, who lives alone in a luxury apartment in Lower Parel, was away in Karnataka when the incident occurred between December 12 and January 9.

The complainant said the crime came to light when she checked her cupboard, following which an FIR was lodged with police.

She told police that two maids work at her flat during the day. She had left for Karnataka with her brother on December 12.

Police have registered a case against an unidentified person on charge of housebreaking and the investigation is being handled by the local police and the crime branch.

CCTV footage from the flat and surrounding areas is being analysed, police said.

