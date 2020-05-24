India News | Three More Test Positive for COVID-19 in Manipur

Imphal, May 24 (PTI) Three persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 28, officials said on Sunday.

Of the three new cases, one is an 18-year-old male hailing from Churachandpur district, another is 32-year-old man from Jiribam district and 25-year-old female from Thoubal district, the officials said.

Of the 28 actives cases, 17 have returned from Chennai, they added.

