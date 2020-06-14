Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Tiger Kills Two Cubs in Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2020 10:23 PM IST
A+
A-
Tiger Kills Two Cubs in Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve
Tiger. (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Umaria, June 14: Two tiger cubs, around 15 days old, were killed by an adult big cat in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Sunday. A patrolling team reached the spot after being informed that an adult tiger has killed two cubs in Kathli beat of Tala area of the reserve on Sunday morning, BTR's director Vincent Rahim told PTI. Also Read | '90 Crore Infected by Coronavirus': Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Karan Singh Verma's Outlandish Claim.

He said that the initial investigation and examination of the carcasses confirmed that they were killed by an adult tiger. "The inspection of the spot revealed the presence of the cubs, a tigress and a tiger in the area," he said. Also Read | Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of Magnitude 5.5 Jolts Region Near Rajkot.

The tiger might have killed the cubs in the process of establishing a territory, he said. The carcasses were disposed of as per the directives of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Cubs Madhya Pradesh Tiger
You might also like
'90 Crore Infected by Coronavirus': Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Karan Singh Verma's Outlandish Claim
News

'90 Crore Infected by Coronavirus': Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Karan Singh Verma's Outlandish Claim
Disha Patani Celebrates Her 28th Birthday with Rumoured Beau Tiger Shroff’s Family (View Pics)
Bollywood

Disha Patani Celebrates Her 28th Birthday with Rumoured Beau Tiger Shroff’s Family (View Pics)
Six Killed in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol as Lime Quarry They Were Digging Caves In
News

Six Killed in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol as Lime Quarry They Were Digging Caves In
Bhopal Allows All Religious Places Except Those in Containment Zones to Re-Open From June 15
News

Bhopal Allows All Religious Places Except Those in Containment Zones to Re-Open From June 15
Monsoon 2020 Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Expected in Vidarbha Region of Maharashtra During Next 24 Hours, Predicts IMD
News

Monsoon 2020 Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Expected in Vidarbha Region of Maharashtra During Next 24 Hours, Predicts IMD
Disha Patani Turns A Year Older Today and Rumoured BF Tiger Shroff Shares This Cute Throwback Video To Wish The ‘Rockstar’!
Bollywood

Disha Patani Turns A Year Older Today and Rumoured BF Tiger Shroff Shares This Cute Throwback Video To Wish The ‘Rockstar’!
Alaska Hunting Ban Reversed by Trump Administration; Twitterati Furious As New Law Lets Bear Cubs and Wolf Pups to Be Killed in Dens
Viral

Alaska Hunting Ban Reversed by Trump Administration; Twitterati Furious As New Law Lets Bear Cubs and Wolf Pups to Be Killed in Dens
Horribly Tortured Russian Lion Cub Simba With Purposely Broken Leg Makes Miraculous Recovery; Watch His Brilliant Transformation Video
Viral

Horribly Tortured Russian Lion Cub Simba With Purposely Broken Leg Makes Miraculous Recovery; Watch His Brilliant Transformation Video
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement