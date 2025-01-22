New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's state president K Annamalai called it a historic day for farmers on Thursday as the protesting farmers of Tamil Nadu were assured by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy that Tungsten mining in Nayakkarpatty, Madurai will not be implemented.

A group of 10 individuals, including farmers from Arittapatti and Vellalapatti, along with BJP members, departed from Madurai Airport to Delhi to discuss the Tungsten mining project with the Union Minister for Mines, Kishan Reddy.

Also Read | Suicide Pact Tragedy: Pregnant Teenage Girl Jumps off 3rd Floor of Building in Surat, Lover Who Backs Out at Last Second Booked for Rape.

"Today is such a historic day. When the state government made a lot of mistakes, played politics with respect to the recent Tungsten mining, never wanted the project to get stopped, is only politicising the whole issue, after we brought it to the knowledge of the (union) government, PM stopped the mining and today the farmers and villagers from Vellalapatti, Nayakkarpatti and Arittapatti have come here," Annamalai told ANI.

Talking about the meeting with the farmers and the union minister, he said that they were assured that no farmer will be affected in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Bollywood Actor, Family Should Narrate Horrific Knife Attack, Says Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Nirupam (Watch Video).

"The Minister has assured that the PM always stands with farmers and PM will not make any decision whereby even a single farmer in Tamil Nadu is affected," he said.

The state BJP president added that the official announcement on the stoppage of mining will be made tomorrow after the minister Reddy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discuss it.

"Minister has given a very positive assurance and a historic news is coming tomorrow because the Minister will take up with PM Narendra Modi and the PM will once against stand with the farmers of Tamil Nadu and tomorrow will be a historic day for all farmers," he added.

Earlier the Central Government recommended reassessing the site, suggesting that areas outside the biodiversity zones be considered for further evaluation. Additionally, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution opposing the tungsten mining project. Despite this, public protests continue.

Annamalai also hit out at Congress accusing them of supporting the "gifting" of Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka and playing with India's territorial integrity.

"It is very shameful that Tamil Nadu Congress president speaks openly that they are feeling so happy that Katchatheevu is gifted to Sri Lanka, they call this a strategic manoeuvre. This is another example of Congress playing with our territorial integrity, giving Katchatheevu island, after those hundreds of fishermen getting killed in the high sea, thousands of fishermen getting arrested and they call this strategic manoeuvre." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)