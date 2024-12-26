Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tamilisai Soundararajan and other cadres of the party were detained by the Tamil Nadu Police on Thursday during protests by BJP and AIADMK against the alleged sexual assault of a female student at the Anna University campus in Chennai.

Soundararajan, who was leading the party's protest said the DMK-led state government was attempting to crush their voice and claimed that police have detained her and several other party workers during their protest.

"This is atrocious. They want to crush our voice," Soundararajan said.

A second-year student of Anna University was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man on the university campus on Monday night, Chennai Police said adding that one person has been arrested in connection with the case.

Police also detained workers of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) as they staged a protest against the ruling DMK government over the alleged sexual assault of the Anna University student.

On Wednesday, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Founder-President Thol. Thirumavalavan called for swift action in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party chief Vijay said the news is "deeply shocking and painful" and urged the Tamil Nadu government to take swift legal action against the perpetrator.

"Although the police have informed that a person who sexually assaulted has been arrested, I urge the Tamil Nadu government to take swift legal action against him and ensure appropriate punishment. Also, if anyone else is involved in this heinous crime, appropriate action should be taken against them promptly," Vijay said in a post on X.

Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai also criticised the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led state government over the alleged sexual assault of the student, stating that crimes against women are at an all-time high.

Speaking to reporters, Annamalai said two unidentified individuals allegedly entered the campus and sexually assaulted the girl.

"Crimes against women are at an all-time high. Now this is not only shocking but for a moment we all felt paralysed. One of the safest places, Chennai, is the sprawling Anna University campus. A girl and boy were on a University campus when two unknown boys entered the campus and beat up the boy and sexually assaulted the girl with injuries. And now the CCTVs are not functioning. It shows the current state of law and order and administration in the Tamil Nadu. We pray that the police will be given freedom to operate. All MLAs, MPs are from DMK in Chennai, is this a city safeguarding the people?...I hope and pray Tamil Nadu government acts."

According to Chennai Police the survivor, a student in her second year of BE of Guindy Engineering College had lodged a complaint at the Kotturpuram All Women Police Station.

In her December 23 complaint to police, the student alleged that an unidentified man had threatened and sexually assaulted her when she was talking to her friend on campus on Monday around 8 pm.Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at the Kotturpuram AWPS and investigation is underway, police said.

The police officials are investigating in coordination with the University Internal Complaints Committee (ICC-POSH). Four special teams have been formed under the leadership of the Kotturpuram Assistant Commissioner to arrest the culprit in this regard.

Police said that a man Gnanasekaran, (37) from Kottur, has been arrested.

"The suspect has confessed. He runs a biryani shop on the footpath," police have said, adding that police are probing if he was involved in any other crime. (ANI)

