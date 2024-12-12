Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 12 (ANI): To commemorate 'Seva, Sankalp Ane Samarpan Na 2 Varsh' (Two Years of Exceptional Service, Commitment, and Dedication) under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and to mark the commencement of the third year, a ceremony was organised at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar to channel the strength and skills of youth into state government services, according to the release.

At the event, CM Patel, accompanied by Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai, Minister of State for Panchayat Bachubhai Khabad, and Chief Secretary Raj Kumar, presented appointment letters to approximately 580 youth newly recruited across various state government departments.

As per the release, under the Chief Minister's guidance, the state government has prioritised transparent recruitment through competitive examinations conducted as per the recruitment calendar. The initiative encourages skilled youth to actively contribute to public service.

While distributing the appointment letters, CM Bhupendra Patel reaffirmed the government's commitment to maintaining the system of good governance envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising that transparent recruitment processes remain integral to this vision.

The CM observed that as Gujarat achieves new milestones in development, public expectations have grown, underscoring the importance of timely service delivery and transparent governance. To address these expectations, the state government has created opportunities for youth to join government services through a completely transparent selection process, eliminating the need for recommendations, he added.

Nine newly appointed candidates received their appointment letters from the Chief Minister, Ministers, and Senior Secretaries. These appointments include Additional Assistant Engineers in the Panchayat Service, Assistant Engineers in the Road Construction Department, Planning Assistants and Surveyors in the Urban Development Department, and ICT Officers in the Science and Technology Department, the release stated.

CM Patel reiterated his commitment to building Viksit Gujarat as part of the Prime Minister's vision for Viksit Bharat@2047. He committed to utilising the enthusiasm, energy, and passion of youth--one of the four key pillars of Viksit Gujarat, alongside Garib (Poor), Yuva (Youth), Annadata (Farmers), and Nari Shakti (Women Empowerment)--to strengthen government services and achieve this ambitious goal.

The CM also emphasised the state government's roadmap for Viksit Gujarat 2047, focusing on the vision of 'Living Well, Earning Well'. The Chief Minister stated that to enhance Ease of Living, the state government has allocated advanced sanitation and cleaning equipment, specifically for the efficient management of underground drainage systems, as part of infrastructure development in villages and towns.

As part of the program, the Urban Development Department handed over 15 jetting-suction machines and 24 desilting machines under the Emergency Response Sanitation Unit to 16 municipalities. The Chief Minister also announced plans to establish waste-to-energy plants in municipalities using a cluster approach within the next two years. The Chief Minister inspired the newly appointed youth to advance Gujarat's model of good governance and development by dedicating themselves to the welfare of every person.

Finance Minister Desai congratulated everyone on the successful two-year development journey under the Chief Minister's leadership. He conveyed faith that the newly appointed employees would embody the spirit of true Karma Yogis and make significant contributions to the progress of society and the nation through their dedicated service.

Since taking charge of Gujarat in 2001, then Chief Minister and now PM Narendra Modi launched transformative initiatives like Vibrant Gujarat, prioritisation of the industrial sector, Shala Praveshotsav, and Mukhyamantri Swarnim Jayanti Shaheri Vikas Yojana.

According to the release, these efforts have achieved remarkable milestones, reflecting true good governance. The Energy Minister conveyed confidence that Gujarat would play a vital role in fulfilling the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 and extended his best wishes to the newly appointed Karma Yogis for a successful career.

Minister of State for Panchayat Department Bachubhai Khabad, in his welcome address, emphasized Gujarat's exceptional progress over the past two years under the leadership of CM Bhupendra Patel. He reiterated the government's dedication to uplifting the lives of the most marginalized citizens through inclusive development initiatives.

During the event, CM unveiled the book 'Be Varsh Seva, Sankalp Ane Samarpan Na', which highlights the public welfare activities undertaken under his visionary leadership and outlines the achievements and schemes of various state government departments, as per the release. (ANI)

