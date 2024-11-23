Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 23 (ANI): Assam Rifles in collaboration with 15 National Cadet Corps (NCC) Battalion and Tripura State Blood Transfusion Council organised a 'Blood Donation Camp' in Agartala, Tripura on Saturday.

A total of 35 noble donors, including NCC cadets and serving personnel actively took part in the donation drive. The district authorities appreciated the efforts of Assam Rifles benefitting the public in Tripura, a release by Assam rifles stated.

"Blood donation is a critical and life-saving act that plays a vital role in healthcare. It is crucial for maintaining public health, saving lives, supporting medical care in emergencies, support for medical advancements and community contribution, making it an act of generosity that benefits both recipients and the community, read the statement further," the release stated.

"Blood donation offers numerous benefits both for recipients and donors. Assam Rifles has been pro-active in undertaking such drives and hence conducted the 'Blood Donation Camp' for beneficiaries in Agratala," it added.

Earlier, Assam Rifles announced the 2012 Olympic medallist Mary Kom as brand ambassador for its half-marathon event, scheduled to be held in Shillong on November 24, officials said.

This is the Northeast Region's largest racing event. The 2024 edition of this event is expected to have record participation, given the ever-growing popularity of this event in the Northeast.

The Assam Rifles Half Marathon (ARHM) Shillong is expected to be graced by several dignitaries from the Government, Armed Forces and various walks of life.

The event is gaining popularity with every passing year. This year will see strong participation by people from all parts of the Northeast, in addition, 30 States of the Country are also being represented by participants in the event. (ANI)

