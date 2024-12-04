Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 4 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday attended the inauguration of the Tourism Promo Fest 2024 organised by the state's Tourism Department.

The event, held at Narikel Kunja, located near Dumboor, highlighted the region's potential for tourism growth. The festival aims to promote Tripura's rich cultural heritage, scenic beauty, and diverse tourist attractions, attracting visitors and boosting local tourism development.

Also Read | Karnataka Government Cancels Allotment of 48 MUDA Sites in Mysuru City.

"With an abundance of natural beauty in every corner, Tripura has immense potential for tourism. To showcase this beauty globally, the State is hosting Tourism Promo Fest 2024 for the first time. Today, inaugurated this state-level festival at Narkelkunja in Dhalai district, along with new tourist facilities including home stay, newly constructed footbridge, and an office complex. I am inviting the travel enthusiasts from across the country & the world to visit #IncredibleTripura for a unique experience," the CM posted on X.

Earlier on Monday, CM Saha inaugurated the 4th International Agarwood Conclave and Buyer & Seller Meet 2024 and said that Agar trees are a gift for the state.

Also Read | 'Pappu Yadav's Men Behind Threatening Calls': Bihar MP Expresses Dissatisfaction With Purnea Police, Says 'It Is Mentally Bankrupt'.

The agarwood industry in Tripura has received support from the state and central governments. The industry is also working to gain GI tagging for agarwood to help with economic growth and recognition.

Tripura being the number one state in India to produce Agar Wood has tremendous potential to produce Agar. The state has exported a record number of the same in the last few years and has been successful in drawing the attention of buyers from the global market.

The state and central governments have provided significant support to the agarwood industry, including a planned investment of over Rs 400 crore. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)