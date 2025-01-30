Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 30 (ANI): Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu said that Tripura is a remarkable tourist destination, and it is growing rapidly in terms of connectivity and infrastructure. It has been over a year since Indra Sena Reddy Nallu assumed office as the Governor of the state.

Nallu, who has travelled across all eight districts and visited even the most remote villages, shared his experiences and observations about Tripura in a recent statement.

"Tripura is a place of immense beauty and peacefulness," he remarked.

"Many visitors are often surprised by its scenic landscapes, as there is a common misconception that the state is always covered in snow due to its location in the Northeast and its proximity to international borders. However, Tripura is a fantastic tourist destination, and it is growing rapidly in terms of connectivity and infrastructure," he said.

Nallu highlighted the state's robust aviation sector, noting that after Guwahati, Tripura boasts the highest number of flights operating in the Northeast. He also pointed to a missed opportunity to establish a direct air link between Tripura and Chittagong in Bangladesh, which would have enhanced regional connectivity and economic prospects.

The Governor also praised the progress made in Tripura under several central government schemes. "Dhalai district has received recognition for its price competitiveness, and the state has made remarkable strides in technology and infrastructure," he said.

Notably, Tripura has made significant progress in implementing the National Highway project and the Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide water to every household. Several districts have already achieved 100 percent coverage under the mission.

Furthermore, Dhalai district was identified under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Aspirational Districts Programme for focused development. Nallu, who has personally visited many villages in the district, noted that several long-standing challenges have been addressed in just the past few months.

Turning to education, Nallu emphasized the successful implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the state. "The policy, which aims to provide multiple opportunities for students who had to drop out of college for various reasons, is now progressing well," he said.

Reflecting on his personal journey, Nallu recounted his roots in a village near Hyderabad, where his family moved in 1960 for better educational opportunities. He shared how his involvement in the Jai Prakash Narayan movement during the 1970s shaped his early life, leading to his arrest and imprisonment. Despite the challenges, he later became involved in politics and contributed to the formation of the Janata Party.

As Governor, Nallu has a clear message for the youth, "Young people have a strong sense of responsibility toward their country. If they want to contribute to the nation's progress, they must ensure that politics remains ethical and pure. It's crucial to register as a voter at 17, so that by the time they turn 18, they can participate in the democratic process. Voting is essential for the survival of democracy."

Nallu's reflections offer a glimpse into his deep commitment to Tripura's growth and his vision for a bright future, emphasising the importance of education, regional connectivity, and the active participation of the youth in the democratic process. (ANI)

