Elon Musk's Grok 3.5 launch was recently delayed, confirming that the AI chatbot was not ready yet and needed improvements. Musk hinted that Grok 3.5 would have the capability to reason through different concepts and provide answers that do not exist on the internet. The AI chatbot will be rolled out for SuperGork subscribers and likely for more users later. Grok 3.5 will have faster response time, enhancing reasoning capabilities, multimodalities, and will likely be trained on more training datasets and NVIDIA GPUs. Grok 3.5 Launch Delayed by xAI, Elon Musk Says ‘Needs Another Week or So’.

Grok 3.5 Early Access Only Coming to SuperGrok Subscribers

"Early Access to Grok 3.5 and new features" is all you need. True? 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/y2slclsukF — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) May 11, 2025

Grok 3.5 Delayed, Confirmed Elon Musk

3.5 is still too rough around the edges. Needs another week or so. — gorklon rust (@elonmusk) May 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)