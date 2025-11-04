MP Biplab Kumar Deb discusses expedited completion of three ropeway projects in Tripura with NHLML Chief (Photo/ANI)

Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 4 (ANI): Member of Parliament and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb held a detailed discussion with Rajesh Mallik, Chief Executive Officer of National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), at his Delhi residence regarding the expedited completion of three proposed ropeway projects in Tripura.

The proposed ropeway projects include - Maharani to Chhabimura, Udaipur Railway Station to Tripurasundari Temple, and Tripurasundari Temple to Chhabimura.

According to officials, a technical team from the NHLML will soon visit Tripura to initiate the necessary steps for establishing these ropeways.

It is noteworthy that MP Biplab Kumar Deb had originally taken the initiative for these tourism-oriented ropeway projects. However, due to various reasons, the implementation process had slowed down. The recent discussion marks a significant step toward realizing this long-awaited plan.

MP Deb expressed optimism that the completion of these ropeways will fulfill a long-cherished dream of the people of Tripura, while boosting local tourism, connectivity, and employment opportunities.

Once established, the ropeways are expected to not only enhance leisure tourism but also add a new dimension to the state's tourism infrastructure, creating substantial avenues for local livelihood generation.

Meanwhile, Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu conducted a series of visits and interactions on the international border of Tribal Autonomous region in Dhalai district.

On Monday morning, the Governor visited Boalkhali ADC village under Raishyabari R. D Block of Gandacherra sub-division and interacted with villagers, Self-Help Group members, and progressive farmers at the Boalkhali Higher Secondary school ground.

He inquired about the progress of various central and state government schemes and emphasized the need for their completion within the stipulated time.Later, Governor Nallu visited Nitya Kumar Para, the remotest and last border village under Boalkhali ADC village in the Raishyabari R.D. Block of Gandacherra Subdivision.

He interacted with the villagers to understand their problems and grievances and directed the concerned officials to complete all development work in a timely manner. (ANI)

