Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 1 (ANI): In a steadfast effort to address the concerns of citizens across Tripura, the "Mukhyamantri Samipesu" program, launched by Chief Minister Manik Saha in 2023, marked its 37th session on Wednesday with a focus on healthcare.

The initiative, held every Wednesday at 11 AM, provides an open platform for residents from all corners of the state to directly communicate their issues to the Chief Minister, who is accompanied by officials from various departments.

This week's session placed a significant emphasis on health-related concerns, as numerous citizens sought assistance for critical medical conditions. Recognizing the urgency of healthcare issues, the Chief Minister reiterated the importance of bolstering health services, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of improving the nation's healthcare systems.

The state currently boasts nine super-speciality hospitals, with the Chief Minister maintaining direct communication with medical superintendents and cancer hospital management to ensure urgent cases receive immediate attention.

Additionally, financial aid for medical treatment has remained a central feature of the program, enabling many individuals to receive on-the-spot support for their healthcare needs.

"This initiative is about more than just listening; it's about taking swift action to resolve issues," the Chief Minister said during today's session.

"It brings peace of mind when we can address people's critical health concerns, and I am hopeful that these efforts will continue to improve the well-being of our residents."

The "Mukhyamantri Samipesu" program continues to be a vital channel for bridging the gap between the government and the people. Beyond healthcare, the program also addresses issues related to housing and welfare, ensuring transparency and efficiency in resolving public grievances.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his commitment to tackling health-related challenges while expressing his best wishes for the good health of the state's citizens. As the program progresses, it is expected to remain a cornerstone of the government's approach to public service, fostering trust and accessibility between the administration and its people. (ANI)

