Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 22 (ANI): Tripura has achieved a significant milestone, recording the second-highest Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in the Northeast region.

Chief Minister Manik Saha announced this achievement on the state's 53rd Statehood Day, highlighting Tripura's remarkable progress and development at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan on Tuesday.

The state's GSDP growth is expected to contribute to the country's GDP increase in the coming days. CM Saha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their unwavering support, which has enabled Tripura to move forward on the path of development.

Chief Minister said "A new chapter has begun in Tripura, and this day is a reminder of the people who have worked tirelessly for the state's progress. He praised the Central Government's prompt assistance during problematic times, particularly during the 2024 floods, when additional NDRF teams, helicopters, and resources were deployed to support the state. Despite facing massive losses across all sectors during the flood, Tripura was able to overcome the situation with the Central Government's help."

CM Saha emphasized the importance of peace in maintaining development and promoting tourism. He noted that the state has addressed issues promptly, ensuring peace and stability.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the state's key achievements in various fields. In terms of Sustainable Development Goals, Tripura moved from a performer state to a front-runner, first-moving state in 2023-24. Tripura is progressing across all sectors," said Saha.

He also noted, that the budget allocation for the state is Rs 28,000 and the state's revenue stands at Rs 3,700 crore. After spending the budget across various sectors including salaries, Tripura has a surplus of around Rs 10,000 crores, which includes allocation of 25% for TTAADC and 10% for ULBs and others.

He further added that PM Modi has given Tripura the HIRA model, encompassing highways, improved flight services, and the first internet connectivity in the state.

"Now, many people from outside the state are coming here for investment. We have started the Tripura Startup Policy and UNNATI Schemes. The state government has also launched the CM Jan Arogya Yojana and has been working towards establishing good governance. PM Modi has always emphasized women's empowerment, as around 50% of the population are women. In this regard, the number of SHGs has increased to 56,000," he added.

During the event, 15 prestigious awards were presented to individuals for their outstanding contributions, including the State Civil Awards and Statehood Day Awards, honoring those who have significantly impacted the state's progress and development.

In a post on X CM Manik Saha greeted the people of Tripura and wrote, "Let us pledge today to develop a better and better Tripura through the development and all-around progress of the state with the cooperation of all. On the 53rd Full Statehood Day, I extend my heartfelt love and greetings to all the people of Tripura.

Earlier, in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of Tripura on Statehood Day on Tuesday and remarked that the states are contributing to national progress.

Taking to X, he shared, "Best wishes to the people of Tripura on their Statehood Day. The state is making noteworthy contributions to national progress. It is also known for its rich culture and heritage. May Tripura continue to scale new heights of development."

The programme was attended by several distinguished dignitaries, including Ministers from various departments of the state. Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Cooperation Minister Shukla Charan Noatia, Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Tinku Roy, Chief Secretary JK Sinha, DGP Amitabh Ranjan, DG (Intelligence) Anurag, and ICA Secretary PK Chakraborty were also present. (ANI)

