Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 7 (ANI): In a remarkable initiative, a two day charitable ENT camp was inaugurated at Hear Clear centre at Trikuta Nagar Jammu on Saturday to assist patients suffering from hearing Impairment, as per a release.

The camp was held under the auspices of Maharaja Hari Singh foundation and Mehar Chand Mahajan trust.

Also Read | Khan Sir Health Update: Educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan, Who Joined Aspirants' Demonstration Against BPSC, Hospitalised in Patna Due to Dehydration and Fatigue.

The camp was led by Dr Sanjay Sachdeva, Principal Director of ENT and Head & Neck Surgery, Max Group of Hospitals, New Delhi. and the Justice Mehar Chand Mahajan Trust.

Recognized as one of the foremost ENT surgeons in the country who is also known to bring quality healthcare to underserved communities, Dr Sachdeva played a pivotal role in providing expert medical care. A total of 203 patients were examined by him on Day 1.

Also Read | ISRO Proba 3 Mission: Indian Space Agency Shares Video of PSLV-C59 Successful Liftoff and Satellite Separation.

The camp particularly benefitted children from J&K Samaj Kalyan Kendra Secondary School for Hearing Impaired, Ved Mandir, and the far flung areas of Jammu, Katra, and Reasi. In the day-long camp, held from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, patients received free medicines, ear drops, and hearing aids. 43 patients underwent free hearing tests. There is going to be a follow up for hearing and speech disabled patients who need special tests for further diagnostics tomorrow. Patients who would be needing hearing aids would be attending the centre in the following week and would be provided hearing aids and further assistance free of cause.

The Chief Guest of the event was Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah (IAS), Secretary of Health & Medical Education, J&K (UT). His presence reinforced the importance of accessible healthcare and commitment of the UT administration to support such noble initiatives.

Nutritious meals were also distributed by Hear Clear Clinic. Akanksha Kapahi from Baniya Super Shopee toy world sent toys for all the children from the orphanage and deaf dumb school, adding much cheer for the camp. Special motor skill toys were distributed by to engage and uplift young patients.

Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah lauded the efforts of Kunwrani Dr Ritu Singh, Dr. Sanjay Sachdeva, Maharaja Hari Singh Social and Education Foundation and Justice Mehar Chand Trust for carrying out the noble outreach for Jammu region.

He remarked, "This initiative demonstrates the power of collective action in addressing healthcare needs, especially for marginalized communities. It sets a commendable example for others to follow."

Dr Sanjay Sachdeva lauded the contribution and visionary leadership of Kunwrani Dr Ritu Singh in fostering meaningful connections with society. He pledged to extend his support to the rural communities of J&K.The event commenced with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a recitation of the Gayatri Mantra, led by Kunwrani Dr Ritu Singh.

She was joined in by Dr Sanjay Sachdeva and his wife, Anushree Mahajan from justice Mehar Chand Trust, Dr Paul, Dr Shina Khosla, Chief Medical Officer, ESIC, Dr Sandeep Khosla, Chief Medical Officer, and Principals and staff from DPS schools in Jammu, Nagbani, and Katra. Prominent guests, including Rajni Sehgal, Dr Sandeep Khosla, Esha Modi, Seema Murthy, Rupika Sahai, and Ankita Bansal also graced the occasion with their presence.

The event concluded with a felicitation ceremony honouring the efforts of all contributors and organizers. Kunwrani Dr Ritu Singh, a guiding force behind the initiative, expressed her gratitude to Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Dr Sanjay Sachdeva, and the partnering trust. She informed everyone that this camp will run in continuity for two years to assist patients suffering from hearing Impairment from Jammu and adjoining areas. The rural areas of Jammu will be adopted in a phased manner to add maximum beneficiaries of this program.

The camp witnessed active participation from the Principals and supporting teams of all three DPS Schools of Jammu, Nagbani and Katra. DPS Nagbani was led by Principal, Rajkumar Verma, Headmistress Bhawna Madan and Harshita. DPS Katra was represented by Administrator, Simmi Sharma and staff members - Ruby Sharma and Poonam. DPS Jammu was led by Principal, Ruchi Chabra, accompanied by Anu Bali, Kamal Nain, Esha, Satnam, Anita and others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)