Hyderabad, January 8: Two people were killed when an under-construction building collapsed in Shanthi Nagar area under Kukatpally Police Station of Hyderabad on Saturday.

According to Police, the third floor of an under-construction building collapsed resulting in the death of the two victims. Several people were trapped inside the building are were rescued following an operation that lasted for four-five hours. Hyderabad: Slab of Under-Construction Building Collapses in Kukatpally, Two Workers Die.

The fire brigade and NDRF teams were pressed into action to rescue the people and the bodies trapped in the Debris of the building. Delhi Building Collapse: Four-Storey Structure Collapses in Shastri Nagar, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

"At 4 am we received a rescue call about a building collapse. We immediately sprung into action. 5 people were at the top of the building during the collapse. 3 people were rescued and 2 died," said the Fire Officer on an under-construction building collapse in Shanthi Nagar, Kukatpally.

