Dehradun, Dec 29 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday announced its candidates for 11 mayoral seats in Uttarakhand for the forthcoming urban local body polls.

The party first announced its candidates for six seats and then for the remaining five.

Also Read | Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Prayagraj Police Prepare Extensive Infrastructure for Maha Kumbh Safety.

Kiran Jaisal is the party's candidate for the mayor's post in Haridwar, Asha Upadhyay for Shrinagar, Shailendra Rawat for Kotdwar, Kalpana Devlal for Pithoragarh, Ajay Verma for Almora and Vikas Sharma for Rudrapur.

BJP has fielded Saurabh Thapliyal for Dehradun mayor, Shambhu Paswan for Rishikesh, Anita Devi Aggrawal for Roorkee, Gajraj Singh Bisht for Haldwani and Dipak Bali for Kashipur.

Also Read | Mumbai: Minor Boy Found Hanging Inside Kitchen of Madrasa in Malvani; Cops Register Accidental Death Case.

Elections to the 100 civic bodies in the state including 11 municipal corporations, 43 municipal councils and 46 nagar panchayats are scheduled to be held on January 23.

Polling will be held using ballot papers and the results will be announced on January 25.

At present, BJP is the dominant party in the civic bodies of Uttarakhand.

There are a total of 30,83,500 voters in the state out of which 14,93,519 are women, 15,89,467 are men and 514 others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)