Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, virtually inaugurated the 13th National Seed Congress in Varanasi on Thursday. He highlighted the significance of the conference as a platform to make the 109 newly developed seed varieties by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) accessible to farmers.

The three-day event, scheduled from 28 to 30 November at the International Rice Research Institute South Asia Regional Centre (ISARC) in Varanasi, has gathered over 700 delegates, including experts, policymakers, industry leaders, research scholars, and farmers, to discuss key issues and advancements in the seed sector.

"It has been Prime Minister Modi's vision not only to fulfil India's food demands but also to transform the country into the food basket of the world. To achieve this, production needs to increase, and quality seeds play a critical role. Quality seeds can boost production by more than 20%. Last year, ICAR developed 109 new seed varieties, which must reach farmers on time and at affordable prices," said Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

He further noted, "The Seed Conference is a crucial platform for this purpose. At this 13th edition, I hope our farmers, officers of relevant departments, scientists, and stakeholders in seed production come together to discuss and collaborate."

In his address, Chouhan also underscored India's growing leadership in the global seed sector. He emphasised the importance of leveraging India's biodiversity, research capabilities, and innovative technologies to address challenges posed by climate change and ensure food security.

"The National Seed Congress serves as an essential platform for exchanging knowledge, fostering partnerships, and driving innovation to strengthen seed systems. This Congress reflects India's commitment to food security, tackling climate challenges, and empowering smallholder farmers with access to quality seeds. I urge the experts and participants to develop actionable strategies to make seeds more accessible, affordable, and impactful through strengthened public-private partnerships," he said.

As part of the event, the Abstract Compendium and the Rice Fallow Webpage & Atlas for the states of Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal were formally launched. The Rice Fallow Webpage & Atlas is an innovative initiative that utilises geospatial technology to map and analyse fallow lands in Eastern India. Developed in collaboration with researchers and policymakers, this tool aims to provide actionable insights for optimising crop planning, enhancing system intensification, and improving food security in the region. (ANI)

