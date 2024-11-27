Kaziranga (Assam) [India], November 27 (ANI): The 12th edition of the International Tourism Mart, in Assam was inaugurated by the Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in presence of Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sharma, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu at Kaziranga on Wednesday.

The International Tourism Mart (ITM) is an annual event organized by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, designed to highlight the tourism potential of the North Eastern region for both domestic and international audiences. This event serves as a vital platform, bringing together tourism businesses and entrepreneurs from the eight North Eastern States--Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim--to foster collaboration and interactions among buyers, sellers, media, government agencies, and other stakeholders.

From November 26 to 29, 2024, in Kaziranga, Assam, the ITM takes place in a region renowned for its diverse topography, rich flora and fauna, vibrant ethnic communities, ancient traditions, festivals, and abundant arts and crafts.

The Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site and home to the majestic one-horned rhino adds to the allure of this event.

A Coffee Table Book on Assam "Guwahati and Around" published by Assam Tourism Development Corporation Limited was also launched during the event. The book takes a comprehensive look at the rich heritage, culture and diversity of Guwahati and its picturesque surroundings. The book is a visual tapestry in words capturing the true essence of the region.

This ITM celebrates multiple achievements of North-east India's tourism & cultural prowess. In July this year, 'Moidams of Charaideo' was declared as the 43rd UNESCO World Heritage Site from India.

As cultural heritage from the times of the great Ahom dynasty, their declaration as World Heritage is a testament to the immense tourism & cultural significance of Assam and North-east India. The Celebrations are also for 50 years of Kaziranga being declared as a National Park.

This year's Mart featured a variety of activities, including presentations by State Governments, B2B meetings, panel discussions on Employment, Innovation, Digitalization, Youth entrepreneurship, Vocal for Local, Women Empowerment, Case studies on Advancing Adventure Tourism, Conservation and promotion of Wildlife, Homestay, Wine Tourism, curated food demonstrations, cultural evenings, live music, a Northeast Bazaar, and technical visits to Charaideo Moidams, Rangghar, Kaziranga National Park, Hathikuli Tea Estate, and the Orchid and Biodiversity Park. Post-event FAM tours of various destinations in the Northeast.

ITM will exemplify a strong commitment to sustainability, aligning with the Travel for Life initiative of the Ministry of Tourism. The event is being organized with a focus on minimizing environmental impact and employing energy-efficient practices.

The Mart also serves as a platform to further discuss the new tourism products of the region and provide an opportunity for the tourism stakeholders from this region to interact and engage in productive B2B and B2G sessions during dedicated sessions and otherwise, so that we may collectively work together in playing each of our roles in ensuring that tourism in Northeast India reaches greater heights.

The event also engages with international students who are studying in the North Eastern region and influencers all across the globe providing them with first-hand insights into the area and rich culture.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Tourism and North-eastern state Governments, Heads and representatives of tourism & hospitality industry associations, international and domestic tour operators, hoteliers and homestay owners, tourism service providers, influencers and opinion makers, students, young friends, press, media, Local Administration and many others gathered for collectively recognizing the immense potential of tourism in India's Asthalakshmi - Northeast.

The ITM 2024 has seen a maximum participation from 30 Countries, Which includes 15 International Influencers from 11 Countries(Spain, Myanmar, Thailand, Bhutan, Italy, Vietnam, Russia, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Malaysia and France), 24 International Tour operators from 16 Countries(France, UK, Spain, Netherland, Russia, Thailand, Vietnam, Brunei, Laos, Philippines, Malaysia, Nepal, Myanmar, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Denmark), 20 International Students from 17 Countries - Korea, Netherlands, Seychelles, Kenya, Zambia, Botswana, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Turkmenistan, Laos, Syria, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh. Around 46 Domestic Buyers, 7 Domestic Influencers and 101 Domestic sellers have also attended the event. (ANI)

