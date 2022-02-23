New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday inaugurated Nikarshan Sadan" - The DCI (Dredging Corporation of India) Dredging Museum at DCI campus in Visakhapatnam.

The museum displayed models of different types of dredgers, vintage photos and historical milestones of this dredging behemoth from the Eastern Port City of Vizag.

Sonowal addressed the DCI employees and said Dredging Corporation of India is a very important organization in the Maritime Sector.

He emphasised the fact that all the employees have to work together as a team because the expectation of the people of the country is very high from DCI.

The Minister said that Dredging is very important for the existence of the port and in this competitive world DCI has to prove it is the best in the dredging business.

He said dredging is very important for strengthening the country's economy.

"We must learn from our Prime Minister Narendra Modi how to work as a team with full dedication," Sonowal said.

The Minister reviewed the performance of DCI. A detailed presentation on the performance and future plans of DCI was given.

Dredging Corporation of India is celebrating 45 years of rendering dedicated dredging services to the Nation's ports coinciding with the "Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav"

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also inaugurated a skill development facility -Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding (CEMS) at a function in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking on the occasion he said he was pleased to see this laudable initiative take shape under the Skill India program initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said CEMS will provide opportunities for the youth to enhance their skills thereby improving employability and being industry-ready.

The Visakhapatnam facility has 18 state-of-the-art labs, covering every aspect of manufacturing from design, simulation, analysis and production. CEMS also has a Mumbai campus at the Head Office of the Indian Register of Shipping which mainly caters to re-skilling.

CEMS supports PM Gati Shakti initiative through skill development programs in four out of seven engines of growth identified, including ports, mass transport, waterways and logistics. CEMS was developed as a special purpose vehicle - in association with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Indian Register of Shipping with an aim to bridge the skill gap, up-skilling and re-skilling of the current workforce.

CEMS equips students with employable engineering and technical skills in the areas of Ship Hull Design, Ship Detailed Design, Shipbuilding & Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), robotics and advanced digital manufacturing. (ANI)

