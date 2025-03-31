Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 31 (ANI): Hyderabad Central University has refuted claims regarding a land demarcation survey on its campus in July 2024. In an official statement, the university clarified that it had neither agreed to nor been informed about any such survey for demarcating 400 acres of land, said a press statement from Hyderabad Central University on Monday.

The administration dismissed the allegations as unfounded.

According to Hyderabad Central University official, in response to the recent spread of misinformation in the media and other persons, the University of Hyderabad wishes to clarify that no survey was conducted in July 2024 by the revenue authorities in the University campus to demarcate the 400 acres of land resumed by the State Government in 2006 from Ms IMG Academies Bharata Pvt. Ltd.

The only action taken thus far has been a preliminary inspection of the land's topography. The University also denies the TGIIC's recent statement in the press that it has agreed to such demarcation of the land. In fact, no demarcation of land has been done, and the University has not been informed. Read the statement further.

The University of Hyderabad, an Institution of Eminence in its Golden Jubilee year, has been requesting the State Government to alienate its land. The University will forward the representations of the stakeholders to the State Government to reconsider the points raised and request the State Government to conserve the environment and biodiversity in the area.

In this context, it is important to note that any transfer of land allocated to the University can occur with the formal concurrence of the University's Executive Council as per Clause (ix) of Statute 13, which comprises six nominees appointed by the President of India, in the capacity of Visitor of the University, mentioned in the statement.

The University administration strongly urges all stakeholders and members of the media to exercise caution and refrain from disseminating or endorsing unverified information. Unfortunately, the unchecked spread of such misinformation without proper consultation with University authorities has become a recurring issue, as highlighted by several recent media reports.

Meanwhile, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday demanded the immediate stop to the 'sale' of 400 acres of land under Hyderabad University and demanded a stop to the tree felling, as multiple students protest against the government's decision. (ANI)

