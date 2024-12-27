Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): Ahead of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the Peshwai Yatra of Agni Akhada entered the Maha Kumbh Mela Kshetra (area) in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Thursday.

The city is set to host the Maha Kumbh Mela from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

"This is an old tradition. We welcomed the Agni Akhada... Everyone has welcomed and congratulated them," Prayagraj zone ADG told reporters.

Earlier, IG PAC East Zone Prayagraj, Rajeev Narain Mishra said that efforts have been made to incorporate all available new technology to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra explained that an underwater drone was tested on Wednesday, which will be used by the water police and Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC).

"Efforts have been made to use all the new technology available to ensure the smooth conduct of this Maha Kumbh. In this sequence, an underwater drone was tested. It will be used by the water police and PAC. This drone can identify a person or object underwater... We can deploy it anytime as needed... We are continuously making arrangements for all kinds of water surveillance," he said.

As part of preparations for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is ensuring world-class facilities for millions of devotees attending the event.

According to an official release, this includes arrangements for shelter for over 1 lakh passengers and the operation of approximately 3,000 special fair trains.

In addition, IRCTC, the tourism and hospitality branch of Indian Railways, has completed the construction of the luxury tent city, Mahakumbh Gram, near the Triveni Sangam.

Located in Sector No. 25 of Naini, Arail in Prayagraj, this tent city is situated about 3.5 km from the Sangam, on the banks of the Ganga. It offers world-class accommodations, including super deluxe tents and villas, complete with modern amenities.

Under the guidance of the Yogi government, the Maha Kumbh 2025 will feature a vibrant display of India's cultural diversity from January 10 to February 24. The Uttar Pradesh Culture Department is finalising preparations to showcase the rich folk arts of India during this period, a press release said.

The Culture Department will set up 20 small stages at key locations across Prayagraj, allowing tourists, devotees, and locals to experience the country's diverse cultural heritage for 45 days. Folk dance forms from various states across India will be performed on these stages. (ANI)

