Lucknow, Nov 23 (PTI) Rashtriya Lok Dal's Mithlesh Pal on Saturday won the Assembly bypoll from Uttar Pradesh's Meerapur, according to the Election Commission.

Pal, who bagged 84,304 votes, defeated her nearest rival Sumbul Rana of the Samajwadi Party by 30,796 votes.

Zahid Hussain of the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) finished third with 22,661 votes, while Shahnazar of the Bahujan Samaj Party came fifth with 3,248 votes.

The bypoll in Meerapur was necessitated after sitting MLA Chandan Chauhan of the RLD got elected to the Lok Sabha from Bijnor earlier this year.

