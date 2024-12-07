Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 7 (ANI): The Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Manoj Kumar Singh, on Saturday instructed the authorities in Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna to address farmers' concerns on a priority basis.

According to a release from the Information Department, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Chief Secretary Manoj Singh, along with the Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar, held a meeting with officials from Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna authorities, the police, and the district administration in the boardroom of the Greater Noida Authority.

During his visit to Greater Noida with the state Director General of Police (DGP), Prashant Kumar, the Chief Secretary emphasised preparing a list of all farmers to ensure they receive their entitled benefits without delay. He also warned of strict action against officers and employees creating obstacles in resolving farmers' issues.

The release mentioned that while discussing the recommendations of the high-level committee formed to address farmers' demands, the Chief Secretary instructed that camps should be organised in villages to determine farmers' eligibility, resolve additional compensation cases, and address leaseback issues on priority.

He further directed the three authorities to allocate spaces for landless farmers under the Prime Minister's Street Vendor's Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) Scheme by determining their eligibility and establishing vending zones. Manoj Singh further demanded a list of staff obstructing farmers' work and warned that such individuals would face action and possible transfers from these authorities.

CS Manoj Singh emphasised the need for a comprehensive list of farmers, detailing their entitlements, which should be clear to all three authorities. He instructed that resolutions be carried out in a time-bound manner. He mentioned that the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh is highly concerned about resolving farmers' issues, and this meeting was convened under his directives. Any negligence in addressing farmers' issues will not be tolerated.

On Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh government formed a 5-member committee to address and find a solution to the ongoing farmers' agitation in the regions of Noida and Greater Noida.

According to an official release, the committee will be chaired by IAS Anil Kumar Sagar, who is the Principal Secretary of Infrastructure and Industrial Development in Uttar Pradesh and is tasked with finding solutions to the issues raised by farmers.

The protest, organised by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) along with other farmer groups, is being held to demand compensation and benefits related to agricultural reforms, including a legal guarantee for MSP. (ANI)

