Kanpur Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): A FIR has been registered against a Kanpur Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for allegedly raping a student, police said on Thursday.

"An FIR has been registered under relevant sections in connection with the IIT Kanpur student's allegation of rape against an ACP of Kanpur on the pretext of marriage," DCP South Kanpur, Ankita Singh said.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Kanpur Ankita Singh said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Traffic Archana Singh to conduct a detailed investigation into the case.

"An Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank officer posted in Kanpur Police Commissionerate has been accused of sexual intercourse using deceitful means by a student. An FIR has been registered and the officer has been attached to the police headquarters in Lucknow. To investigate this matter thoroughly, an SIT has also been formed, headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Archana, posted as ADCP Traffic here. A complete investigation is underway and investigation is being conducted in this entire matter," DCP South Kanpur, Ankita Singh said.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

