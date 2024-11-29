Lucknow, Nov 29 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday stayed the suspension of Dr Ashwani Kumar Singh, Registrar of the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) here in an alleged corruption case.

The court also stayed the inquiry instituted against him by the university's acting vice-chancellor (VC).

The court ordered the central government and the BBAU to file their counter affidavits within four weeks.

A single bench of Justice Abdul Moin passed the order on Singh's petition.

The petitioner has challenged his suspension order passed on November 18 and the order of a departmental inquiry against him issued on November 22.

Both the above orders were passed by the acting VC of the university.

The petitioner pleaded the VC did not have the jurisdiction to pass these orders against him under the relevant rules.

Opposing the petition, it was submitted on behalf of the BBAU that the VC has the power to take action against the employees of the university.

The court said that employees and officers have been defined separately under the provisions of the university rules and the registrar has been considered an officer.

The court further said the VC has the power to take action against employees but not against officers, so prima facie both the orders issued by the VC appear to have been passed outside his jurisdiction.

